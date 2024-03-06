Stabilization for 6.6 – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3287.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is focused on getting us ready for the upcoming 6.6 release.
Nice, glad to see the scrolling/scroll to refresh bug from earlier being fixed.
I am still getting a crash when I close the running Vivaldi Snapshot app on iOS. (First seen in 3282.4.)
3rd not sure when the auto update happened.
@xyzzy: That on iOS 17.4? (16 & 15 also got updates yesterday)
Just confirmed the crash on iPadOS 17.4, and did a share crash report. I got it after closing 1 private tab then closing the app