Icons in the search engine dropdown are erratic. Some show up only after the search, others drop in and out, and others don't show at all.

For example Bing and Startpage.com icons don't usually show unless the search engine has been used. The IMDB icon showed up a year or so ago, and has now totally disappeared.

Others never show up, although the sites have favicons.

It would be nice if this could be fixed.