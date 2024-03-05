How to undo a synch?
-
0Okami9494
I am looking for how to undo a password synch, due to the issue with facebook that has happened earlier today, 'cause I tried resetting my password and Vivaldi saved the new password, despite the reset not having gone through.....
-
Delete the password locally. That will delete it (within 15 minutes or so) on sync.
-
0Okami9494
@Ayespy would that revert it to the one it was before? Also, what do thou mean by "locally"? Is that within the files or the password manager within Vivaldi?
-
@0Okami9494 Locally means on the machine you are sitting at now. Go to your settings, security and privacy, passwords, show saved passwords, search for facebook, right click on that line, delete it.
No, it will not return the old password you had. When you updated the password, that one was removed. You'll have to re-input it, or use an alternate way to log in.
-
Vivaldi only saves the new password because you told it to. It does not update passwords on its own. When you tell it to update, it removes the old password and replaces it with the new one. NOW - if you have in the past visited some facebook sub-domain (like, I don't know, Instagram or something?) Then your old password will still be saved under the instagram login. I don't know if that helps you.