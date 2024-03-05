I realize this is likely to be one of those complaints that a dev will look at as "damned if we do/don't".

Recently, this is how my Pinned Tab Stacks worked:

I'd have a tab stack, and say one of my tabs is my Gmail

The stack is pinned, and all tabs in the stack are considered pinned (i.e. They can't be closed)

If I click a link that produces a new tab, the new tab would open in that stack, but the tab wouldn't be pinned

So, when I'm done with it, I can just close it (i.e. if I click a link in an email, review it, then close it.

If I wanted the newly opened tab to be pinned, I'd have to unpin, then re-pin the stack itself

So, that wasn't super intuitive at first, but I learned to live with it, and I actually came to like it.

Then, there must have been an update, and now:

Every tab in a pinned tab stack is pinned, regardless of whether the tab is opened before/after the stack itself is pinned

If you want to close a newly opened tab in that pinned tab stack, you have to unpin the entire stack, remove the tab, then pin the stack again

I was just wondering for any history on this function. For instance, was the way I had it working before was a bug that was fixed? Was it a feature request that changed the behavior to what it is now? And... is there ANY way I can get it back to what it was?