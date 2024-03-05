My first post on here, I have a few web panels for my socials (Instagram, X...) when I open them after launching my browser, they work perfectly, however after a few minutes, I open them again and they don't load, I am not sure if it happens because I later visit the page normally (without using the web panel)

Any solutions to this?

Vivaldi Version: | 6.6.3271.45 (Stable, 64 bits)

Since when happens: | Since it was released on February 29

OS / Version / DE | Windows