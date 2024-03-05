Web panels not loading for me most of the time.
My first post on here, I have a few web panels for my socials (Instagram, X...) when I open them after launching my browser, they work perfectly, however after a few minutes, I open them again and they don't load, I am not sure if it happens because I later visit the page normally (without using the web panel)
Any solutions to this?
Vivaldi Version: | 6.6.3271.45 (Stable, 64 bits)
Since when happens: | Since it was released on February 29
OS / Version / DE | Windows
mib2berlin
@SaMuMiX
Hi, since extensions now work in panels too the can also harm them.
We had a bug report but the user report the extension "Tab Wrangler" which closes tabs automatically after some time of inactivity cause this.
We had also "Otto Tabs" Close tabs without ask.
May it cause unload tabs too.
Disable all extensions and restart Vivaldi can help to test this but sometimes you have to remove them to get a real test.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Thread with the report: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95535/vivaldi-improves-mail-search-and-translate-extends-web-panels-with-extension-support/66