Download Settings Do Not Work: Cannot Use Saveas Feature
HemantNaik
I always enjoyed the SAVEAS feature to download from the web wherever I liked to.
Since yesterday, I cannot download any documents from the web.
DoctorG Ambassador
@HemantNaik That is a known bug, we have many threads in forum about Save as… failing.
As i know from dev team, a fix is in progress and internally tested at this time.
HemantNaik
@DoctorG Thanks a lot for your prompt response.
I am going nuts.
Any idea for when this issue will be resolved and deployed?
DoctorG Ambassador
@HemantNaik No timeline, i hope this or next week.
DoctorG Ambassador
For some links using the context menu → Save Link As… could work.
Please test it.
HemantNaik
Thanks for all your help.
Duplicate.
Please continue
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95657/v-6-6-missing-downloads-popup
