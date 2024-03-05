Ever since the 6.6 update, I am experiencing an issue where the addressbar stops auto-completing entries based on previous input after some period of time. Re-launching the browser restores the behavior back to the expected result.

For example, if I type in "viv" after the browser has been re-launched, I will see a series of entries from the past of sites like vivaldi.net, forum.vivaldi.net, etc, appear in the drop-down where I can use the arrows or mouse to select the site I would like to visit from my history. Once the issue starts happening tying in the same "viv" results in no items being displayed. Completing quitting the browser and re-launching will restore this behavior. I'm experiencing this issue across machines on the same build.