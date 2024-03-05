So, when KDE Neon upgraded to Plasma 6, it screwed things up so bad I had to go back to Plasma 5.27 which meant installing Kubuntu. Which is all fine.

I never had any problems with Vivaldi on Neon, but now on Kubuntu, I am having nothing but problems.

I have several profiles, which all link to Vivaldi accounts for syncing. So, Day 1, I created the profiles, synced and life was good.

Day 2, I start Vivaldi and the icon bounces around and just disappears -- won't start. I tried starting it in the CLI, got some kind of message about KWallet (which was off by default). Eventually, I deleted the Vivaldi folder in my .config folder, Vivaldi started, but of course I had to recreate my profiles.

Day 3, start Vivaldi, it opens up, but refuses to log in to the sync server. So, I am totally without my passwords and such. That is to say, totally screwed. Delete the .config folder again. Recreate the profiles, sync everything and here I am now.

Anyone else having profile issues on Kubuntu? Any ideas of how to prevent this?

Thanks!