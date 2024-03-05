Hello folks! So, I've got two beefs to pick here and I'd appreciate help, as I've looked around and found nothing.

First, every now and then Vivaldi complains that it's "lacking memory and I need to select stuff to be removed" - if I refuse, it seems to randomly select some sites and remove cache and cookies.

Second, similar to the "if I refuse" scenario above, whenever I close Vivaldi, when I open it back it seems to randomly choose some sites to remove cache and cookies and I need to log into them all over again.

Ideas on troubleshooting this?

I'm running Vivaldi on Garuda (Arch-based).