Two beefs to pick: cookies & memory
Hello folks! So, I've got two beefs to pick here and I'd appreciate help, as I've looked around and found nothing.
First, every now and then Vivaldi complains that it's "lacking memory and I need to select stuff to be removed" - if I refuse, it seems to randomly select some sites and remove cache and cookies.
Second, similar to the "if I refuse" scenario above, whenever I close Vivaldi, when I open it back it seems to randomly choose some sites to remove cache and cookies and I need to log into them all over again.
Ideas on troubleshooting this?
I'm running Vivaldi on Garuda (Arch-based).
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) stable (64 bits) Revisão eb7edf75573c45666c095893253bcb1902478676 Sistema Operacional Linux JavaScript V8 12.2.281.19 User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Linha de Comando /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=johnny-g55590;1709638422;368673;5026_TIME115443 --save-page-as-mhtml Tipo de semente de variações Null Variações ativas f38ef081-ca7d8d80
mib2berlin
@joaociocca
Hi, there are several Vivaldi settings involved in cookie delete.
If you have the Chromium power saver enabled it close tabs.
Open chrome://settings/performance
and check if Power Saver is enabled.
In Settings > Privacy check if cookies are set to Session Only but this would delete all cookies at closing Vivaldi.
Check how big is your default profile folder "Default" in .config/vivaldi/
My most used profile is 1.5 GB.
I use Vivaldi sine many years but it never delete single tabs or cookies.
After a major update you have to login again on some pages but only once.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for the reply, @mib2berlin! let's see...
Looks clear to me.
In Settings > Privacy check if cookies are set to Session Only but this would delete all cookies at closing Vivaldi.
Sorry for sharing a print from a non-English interface. But the cookies part in Settings > Privacy looks ok, only set to block in incognito.
@mib2berlin said in Two beefs to pick: cookies & memory:
Check how big is your default profile folder "Default" in .config/vivaldi/
My most used profile is 1.5 GB.
Looks like my profile is below that 1.5GB:
It didn't delete tabs, just cache and cookies. Some times it happens when I close Vivaldi, sometimes it happens after that "out of memory".
mib2berlin
@joaociocca
Hm, 1 GB is nothing, can you check if something run out of memory on your system with
df -Hin a terminal?
Sometimes a software or the system write log files until the system stops working at all.
After starting Vivaldi after update I had to confirm cookies on 12 pages but they are not deleted but outdated after the update, this is normal.
How do you notice the cache is deleted?
I meant the second cookie setting:
-
joaociocca
Yeah, that one is set to Allow.
Then I remembered that a long time ago I had asked something similar...
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/656376
But now when I go to vivaldi://settings/cookies/ I don't see the same screen anymore and I'm sure as hell I didn't configure anywhere to delete cookies from some sites...
vivaldi://settings/content/all
And somehow this is empty O.o
mib2berlin
@joaociocca
This page is disabled by Vivaldi because of privacy issues.
I an sorry but i never used this page, no idea if settings you make there in an older Vivaldi version are still relevant.
To my understanding crate a block list does not allow pages to send a cookie it doesn't delete cookies.
I know extensions can cause really strange issues in Vivaldi, specially after an update.
Just a few examples:
"Otto Tabs" Close tabs without ask
"JustBlock Security" mess up other extensions
"NordVPN" break tab hibernate.
Not sure if this is of any help to you.
I, too, think that in v6.6 the site with the cookie settings has been made much more difficult to find. Previously it was a few clicks away, now I had to make a bookmark because it's so hidden (the one in the settings is no adequate replacement for me).
Maybe that's the screen you're looking for:
chrome://settings/content/siteData
Interestingly enough, the site's url is displayed as vivaldi://settings/content/siteData, but if one puts in the url with vivaldi, one lands on the settings start page. Maybe that's a bug. Doesn't seem to be a feature to me.
It shouldn't matter if one puts in vivaldi:// or chrome://, and the vivaldi://settings/... urls shouldn't all land on the settings start page...
Also, bookmarks for chrome:// urls don't show up as suggestion when typing their title into the url bar, only if one attaches a shortcut to them and uses that one...
awesome, @vduser! that's exactly what I was looking for from that previous thread!
still, no luck with being the setting that could be affecting stuff