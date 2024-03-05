Cookie confusion
-
uberprutser
How do I setup Vivaldi to delete all cookies on brower exit.
And how do I configure 1 exception to that deletion setup.
(I want the cookies for a banking app to be persistent, the rest should be deleted every time)
-
@uberprutser said in Cookie confusion:
How do I setup Vivaldi to delete all cookies on brower exit.
Set the global cookies to Session Only.
And how do I configure 1 exception to that deletion setup.
Go to the site, click Site Info (padlock) then Cookies and choose Allow for the domain you want to keep cookies from.
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!