Repeated Google and Vivaldi log in necessary?
I have: 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit) installed and I have to repeatedly log into Google, meaning both the panel and on the web page.
Same happens for Vivaldi. If I log into my Windows user and load Vivaldi, it opens with my user. But if i go into forums (same user...) I need to log in again. That goes for both web forum in the panel and on the webpage.
DoctorG Ambassador
@jakob Such can happen when Google detects a change of browser version and needs a re-authentication, and as i know, switching Google account can cause this, too. But i do not know if Google has a expiration of auth after some days of not accessing Google with Vivaldi.
The Vivaldi mail account/calendar login authorisation can expire after some days while not used in meantime.
Login in forum? You need to allow third party cookies from
vivaldi.net.