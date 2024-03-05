The 'address bar at bottom' option merges the address bar with the toolbar, which is inconvenient for the organization of the buttons. I don't normally press the content blocker button but need the home, refresh, and forward buttons.

The stable version has no refresh and forward buttons

and the snapshot version has no home, panel, and forward buttons on address+toolbar.

On tablet devices with high resolution or if turn off the 'address bar at home' i can see those buttons all at once without having to open the menu button. I would like it to be possible even with the address bar moved to the bottom on the phone. Can't we customize these button? The Samsung browser is a good example.