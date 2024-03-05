Hello

Connect to the server with Vivaldi and select "From Server to PC".

Download the EXCEL data from the server to the download folder on your device.

Until last month, it was possible to download it,

It cannot be downloaded at this time.

① Start “From Server to PC”

②Open the EXCEL sheet

③Please wait is displayed (no error message)

It is not downloaded to the download folder of the device.

Vivaldi When you display the download panel on the left,

The selected file will be displayed as 0 of 0 bytes stopped.

I tried updating Vivaldi and deleting all cookies, but

Download is not possible.

If there is a setting method, please let me know.

Vivaldi Ver:6.6.3271.45 (64-bit)

Terminal, server OS: Windows 11 Pro (22H2)