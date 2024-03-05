Unable to download "From Server to PC"
Hello
Connect to the server with Vivaldi and select "From Server to PC".
Download the EXCEL data from the server to the download folder on your device.
Until last month, it was possible to download it,
It cannot be downloaded at this time.
① Start “From Server to PC”
②Open the EXCEL sheet
③Please wait is displayed (no error message)
It is not downloaded to the download folder of the device.
Vivaldi When you display the download panel on the left,
The selected file will be displayed as 0 of 0 bytes stopped.
I tried updating Vivaldi and deleting all cookies, but
Download is not possible.
If there is a setting method, please let me know.
Vivaldi Ver:6.6.3271.45 (64-bit)
Terminal, server OS: Windows 11 Pro (22H2)
DoctorG Ambassador
@tocsoft Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador
@tocsoft Which tool/webapp do you use to connect to server?
Is that Excel download a HTTP URL?
How do you download, by click on a button?
Which security software on Windows do you use?
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Check at
chrome://downloads
- Keep this File
Otherwise,
Check here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95657/v-6-6-missing-downloads-popup
Also,
From Vivaldi Ver6.6, the specifications have changed (or bugs),
When operating "From Server to PC", the download folder is
Does this mean that Vivaldi cannot recognize it?
What should I do to be able to recognize the download folder?
Should I make settings?