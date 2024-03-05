navigating to a url with an @ symbol
-
unknown81311
when I navigate to a url manually with an @ symbol, it redirects to my search engine.
This also applies when I control click the link in the address bar with one too.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@unknown81311 When i type
https://[email protected]i get no search, whereas
[email protected]causes a search.
[email protected]/works.
-
unknown81311
@DoctorG I noticed this on tiktok, where the url has an @ for the username
tiktok.com/@tiktok typing this in manually doesn't direct to the url, and ctrl clicking redirects me to a search too as mentioned earlier.