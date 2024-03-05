Download panel not opening automatically
After latest update, Download panel not open automatically after download finished.
Worked on previous versions.
Do you also encounter this problem ?
@lefty007 Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Have you tried in a temporary test profile?
@DoctorG
same problem using a new profile
@lefty007 I think this is related to this bug:
VB-104397 "Vivaldi 6.6 Update: no download dialog with JavaScript"
A fix is in progress and internally tested.
Thanks @DoctorG