Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Maybe I'm crazy but is there a reason why my mail notifications are being shown when I launch a private session? It just seems a little bit weird and as if I am still logged in.
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.