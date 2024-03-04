Tab stack names no longer retained
A few days ago, I lost all my tab stack names. The stacks are still there but take the name of the site currently selected within the stack, instead of the name I assigned. I went through all of them and renamed them again. Today, all the names are lost again. Any ideas?
version: 6.6.3271.45
Pesala Ambassador
@tyrion10 I created a renamed stack and restarted Vivaldi (Startup with last session).
The name was not lost.
How are you closing Vivaldi, and restarting?
Are you closing and reopening a session?
@Pesala The name does not disappear immediately. It even survived a couple of computer restarts. Then the next day they were gone. Not using sessions.
Never had a problem with this for as long as I've been using Vivaldi, until a few days ago. Could it be an issue introduced in the latest release? Am I the only one to experience this?
Pesala Ambassador
@tyrion10 Maybe a bit premature to submit a bug report. It will likely get closed as Cannot Reproduce.
Wait and see if anyone else has the same issue, or look out for a reproducible recipe.
Just noticed this as well with my own tab stacks.
I have autosaved sessions enabled, so I was able to see that the name loss happened a day after I had updated to version 6.6 - I had updated on the day the update came out. I didn't restart my computer in that time, but I did fully close Vivaldi a few times between, so I guess something must be going wrong after you close Vivaldi specifically because I don't remember seeing any crashes or closing Vivaldi in any unusual way.
You should submit a bug report, imo.
I did some more testing. I renamed several stacks but at different times. And the names don't all disappear at once. The ones I did earlier have now lost their names again. But the ones I did later still have their name. So, it's almost like they have a TTL after the renaming action. It could be a coincidence and there may be other factors I'm not seeing. I'll submit a bug report.