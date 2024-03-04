I have three user profiles in my workstation installation of Vivaldi.

Not sure if this is of any importance, one of the three user profiles, the Default one, is synchronised with my vivaldi.net account, the other two are not.

For all three profiles, I have selected certain profile icons, from Vivaldi's suggested icon set.

In the top right corner, Vivaldi displays the active profile icon, with an exception of the synchronised profile, which has my vivaldi.net profile avatar insted (I assume this is also expected behaviour)

I'm noticing inconsistencies in displaying profile badges in Vivaldi icons. I would like to know why they happen, and whether it's possible to manage/customise the icon badges in any way (beyond only selecting profile icons in Vivaldi profile management settings).

Example 1

On my desktop, there are three Vivaldi shortcuts. All three have profile badges over them, which is very handy to distinguish among the profiles. What's slightly confusing is that, for the Default profile (the one synchronised with my vivaldi.net account), in the browser's top right, my vivaldi.net profile avatar is shown (my photo), whereas the desktop icon is showing the badge of the profile icon I've selected before synchronising (one of Vivaldi's default set). Not a huge deal, but inconsistent and confusing nonetheless. I'd like to have the same image (ideally, changeable by me) in both places.

Additionally, I'm noticing that I'm not allowed to change the initially selected profile icon use for the desktop shortcut badge, since this profile is synchronised. For the same reason, I can't also change a few this profile's other details, such as profile name, or adding desktop shortcut, which are possible for other non-synced profiles. Also slightly annoying.

Example 2

In the taskbar, when I have all three instances of Vivaldi running, the first two never display any badges, and the third one always has the profile icon shown as a badge over Vivaldi icon. I have no idea why this happens or how I get the first two instances to also display their badges. Additionally, I also don't know what should I expect the first (synced) profile to show as badge in the taskbar: the selected profile icon, or my vivaldi.net avatar?

These are the details about my Vivaldi installation:

ivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision eb7edf75573c45666c095893253bcb1902478676 OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3155) JavaScript V8 12.2.281.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users[USER]\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path C:\Users[USER]\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users[USER]\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e

So I guess my question is: How do I manage badges of individual Vivaldi profiles, regardless whether the profiles are synchronised with vivaldi.net or not? And also, how do I make the badges behave consistently across the Vivaldi shortcuts on desktop, and taskbar?