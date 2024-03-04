Group tabs by host as mouse gesture
Hello,
Currently (v6.6) only the option to group tabs is available when creating a mouse gesture.
Can Devs please add the option of "group tabs by host"?
Stacking tabs by host is much more practical than generally stacking all currently unstacked tabs as is the current case when using the "group tabs" gesture.
Thank you
EDIT: To whoever sees this: please upvote to make it more visible for devs
Why do something manually if it can be done automatically?
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90425/can-i-force-opening-certain-urls-in-certain-tab-stacks/2
@barbudo2005 Because sometimes you don't want to stack tabs and when yo do, a quick mouse gesture is all that is needed.
That's simply more versatile than having it stack the tabs automatically.
Then, keep using a mouse gesture to "group tabs by host" as it is a "more versatile" solution.
@barbudo2005 lol ok no need to be bitchy just cause I don't like your suggested extension.
also you seem to not understand that there is no "group tabs by host" mouse gesture yet.
maybe read properly next time instead of getting all in your feelings
@Sango Said:
..also you seem to not understand that there is no "group tabs by host" mouse gesture yet.
maybe read properly next time…
I understand and read properly.