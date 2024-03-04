Cannot Stop Automatic Updates
I cannot use the current 6.6.3271.45 version because of another bug so I installed the previously version and it works fine.
However, despite unchecking "Automatically Download and install updates" in Settings, Vivaldi updates to the 6.6 version without warning or any notification.
Is there some other setting or is this another bug in 6.6?
Thanks for your response.
Pesala Ambassador
@joejvj I think you have about 1 minute to change the setting before it updates. If that fails, try disconnecting from the Internet before installing the previous version.
I turned off the setting long ago, and check for updates whenever I see a new version is available.
This is not the issue. I disconnect the ethernet cable and install the previous version, then uncheck the the install updates checkbox, then reconnect the ethernet. It still updates to 6.6 without any warning or notification.
Hi,
If you use different profiles some would be triggering it.
Go to the Vivaldi install path, rename the Updater file.
Despite the Profile or another thing, it should not be able to check for updates.
Only use one profile. I renamed the update_notifier.exe file and it stopped it. I hate doing these hacks- I wish I knew what causes this.
An AutoRun entry probably.
There is a Task in Scheduler that runs every day to check for updates. But it STILL updates Vivaldi even though I disabled Automatic Updates in Settings. I never get a warning or popup telling me that a new version is available, it just installs it no matter what. That's why I think this is a bug. I can't be the only one that needed to step back a version and ran into this problem.
I forgot about that.
Either new or old setting, I always install V as Standalone so don't notice those changes or forget about.
I'll update the Guide | Downgrade with this.
Thx
mib2berlin
@joejvj
Hi, a user report he found leftovers in the registry switch the setting back to auto update.
Does this setting switch back to default for you?
I cant find the thread anymore but maybe you can search for it in the registry.
To my knowledge the uninstaller has changed, a reinstall of Vivaldi could change this too.
Don`t delete your user data during uninstall to keep your profile data.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks. I will search the registry for Vivaldi settings. Do you by any chance remember the name of the setting in question?
mib2berlin
@joejvj
I am sorry, no.
It is much faster to reinstall Vivaldi, it does not tackle your user data except you set it to do so.
To be 110% save backup your profile folder or the whole folder Vivaldi in App Data/local/User Data/
You can see the path from the Help > About menu.