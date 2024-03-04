Theme "highlight" color is not accurately applied to the active pane border highlight...
For tiled pages, the theme "highlight" color is not accurately applied to the active pane border highlight--it becomes lighter. Example, a purple "highlight" color is changed to a pink purple color. You can test with this theme...
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/n3MlkeYJEZB
Take a screenshot with ALT+PRINTSCREEN, paste the screenshot into MS Paint, use the "color picker" tool on the purple colors, then click "edit colors" to compare the color numbers. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-104568]
@TsunamiZ You are correct, it's not the same colour. Doesn't mean it's a bug - it's a design decision.
The tiled tabs uses:
--colorHighlightBgFaded
The url field uses:
--colorHighlightBg
There are many variations of the Highlight colour adapted for different uses in the UI.
--colorHighlightBg: #9146ff; --colorHighlightBgFaded: #c877ff; --colorHighlightBgAlpha: #9146ff1a; --colorHighlightBgDark: #752ce5; --colorHighlightFg: #ffffff; --colorHighlightFgAlpha: #ffffff80; --colorHighlightFgAlphaHeavy: #ffffff40;