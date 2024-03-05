No longer possible to close new tabs in pinned Tab Stacks

I have a couple of pinned tab stacks. On occasion I middle-click a link on one of them, to open a new tab, and then close it.

In Vivaldi 6.5 and earlier, the new tab was not pinned, despite being part of the pinned stack, and could easily be closed by middle-clicking it.

In 6.6 however, the new tab becomes pinned as well. So in order to close it, I have to

remove it from the stack

unpin it

close the tab

Is it possible to revert to the earlier behaviour? Or, is there an easier way to close these tabs than 3 steps in submenus?