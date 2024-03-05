V 6.6 | Close New Tabs in Pinned Tab Stacks
GistOfSpirit
No longer possible to close new tabs in pinned Tab Stacks
I have a couple of pinned tab stacks. On occasion I middle-click a link on one of them, to open a new tab, and then close it.
In Vivaldi 6.5 and earlier, the new tab was not pinned, despite being part of the pinned stack, and could easily be closed by middle-clicking it.
In 6.6 however, the new tab becomes pinned as well. So in order to close it, I have to
- remove it from the stack
- unpin it
- close the tab
Is it possible to revert to the earlier behaviour? Or, is there an easier way to close these tabs than 3 steps in submenus?
ModEdit: Title
What fixes this, please?
Sorry - I had "don't close pinned tabs" switched on in Settings and the tabs I was trying to close were in a pinned stack - changed that setting, fixed the issue
Hi,
Just checked on the Snapshot and doesn't haens.
IINM, it's the same version from Stable.
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
GistOfSpirit
This setting is relevant:
("New Tab Position" setting set to "As Tab Stack with Related Tab")
I've tried it on Linux and MacOS, two different computers.
I only have access to the Linux one now, and it's on 6.6.3271.45.
Clearer steps just in case:
- Set "New Tab Position" as above
- Stack at least two tabs, and pin the stack
- Middle click a link in either tab
- The new tab is pinned inside the stack. In 6.5, it was still inside the tab stack, but wasn't pinned.
GistOfSpirit
The changelog also has this:
[Tabs] Adding new tab to pinned tab stack unpins the tab stack (VB-94711)
It's probably relevant, although I never had that happen to me before. The new tab wasn't pinned, but the rest of the tabs in the stack still were.
Also in case it's relevant: My "Tab Stacking" setting is "Two-level", with "Use Compact Display Style" enabled.
Test it on a Clean Profile and see also with the same settings.
@Zalex108 I tested it on a new profile. Set it up, changed the "New Tab Position" setting, followed the steps as I described them above.
Report it then
I've tested on the Snap and worked fine the first time, then restarted V and now does that
-
Reported: VB-104476
@GistOfSpirit said in Annoying change in pinned tab stack behaviour in 6.6:
is there an easier way to close these tabs than 3 steps in submenus?
In the meantime, you may try to create a Command Chain and run it from a keyboard shortcut or mouse gesture
@Zalex108 Thanks, that worked.
- Remove from tab stack
- Delay 100
- Pin/unpin tab
- Close Tab
(I found that the delay is needed, otherwise the entire stack is unpinned)
Good!
Yes times in between seems to be needed
Here are many QCC if interested
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63828/command-chain-recipes
I experienced the same issue with new tabs in pinned tab stacks getting pinned themselves.
For a quick workaround I reverted to 6.5. (Stable Channel).
DoctorG Ambassador
@GistOfSpirit Confirmed in bug tracker.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Nasty for usability as nobody can see that a tab is pinned and it can not be closed or unpinned by UI or context menu.
6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
I have merged some pinned tabs into a group. If links are opened in new tabs in one of the tabs, these tabs are also pinned.
This was not the case until the last update and I find it quite annoying. In this group there are tabs with news channels and some of them have the nagging habit of opening the article in a new tab when clicking on the headline. To close these tabs after reading, I first have to remove them from the group, then unpin them to finally be able to close them.
What can I do to prevent the new tabs from being pinned automatically?
DoctorG Ambassador
@strafer That seems to be a already known bug. No workaround.
VB-104476 "New tabs in pinned stack are pinned" – Confirmed, no dev assigned.
-
@DoctorG Many thanks for the information. Then I'll just hope for one of the next updates.
@strafer meanwhile you might consider to go back to 6.5.