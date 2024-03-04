Vivaldi not respecting system theme
Hello there,
When I set Vivaldi theming on (System theme schedule), it doesn't respect it. It only changes the webpages themselves to dark mode, but the main window and menus are still in light theme.
System: Manjaro with KDE version 5.27.10
Vivaldi: 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
This is a screenshot: https://i.imgur.com/lM59kF6.png
Is there any solution for that?
Thanks in advance
DoctorG Ambassador
@MWJ97 That is a know issue that Vivaldi themes do not follow the system settings.
You have to set Dark theme in Vivaldi Settings → Thees manually.
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi not respecting system theme:
That is a know issue that Vivaldi themes do not follow the system settings.
Thanks for replaying.
So, it can be solved, or it's a permanent issue?
DoctorG Ambassador
@MWJ97 It is a unfixed and known bug.
We have to wait until a dev assigns to such report, investigates and fixes it.