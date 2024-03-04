Super excited about extensions in the sidebar thanks so much Vivaldi team this is an awesome update! (Dark mode in all my sidebar apps bless up)

Noticed a strange interaction with the forward/back buttons on my mouse. Right now I can't pinpoint the exact interaction with the forward and back because been very inconsistent so I can't give a definitive answer of what it's currently doing.

Ideally, this would be patched so that the last window that I click or type on will be the window that the forward/back keys affect.

I like to do a lot of writing in my sidebar, If I press back and the wrong page goes back I could lose a lot of work.