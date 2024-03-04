Odd Forward/Back Interactions with new Extensions Sidebar Feature
DanielToruno
Super excited about extensions in the sidebar thanks so much Vivaldi team this is an awesome update! (Dark mode in all my sidebar apps bless up)
Noticed a strange interaction with the forward/back buttons on my mouse. Right now I can't pinpoint the exact interaction with the forward and back because been very inconsistent so I can't give a definitive answer of what it's currently doing.
Ideally, this would be patched so that the last window that I click or type on will be the window that the forward/back keys affect.
I like to do a lot of writing in my sidebar, If I press back and the wrong page goes back I could lose a lot of work.
DoctorG Ambassador
@DanielToruno Foe me the Back/Forward work in webpanels but when i close webpanel or focus webpage, the forward/back fail, or mouse navigation in webpanel acts in webpage.
Bug reported as
VB-104567 "Navigation with mouse side buttons fails in webpage after use in webpanel"
DanielToruno
It's on an off sometimes it works and sometimes doesn't extremely inconsistent right now, which makes it risky for losing work. Also from more playing around with my side panels today I'm noticing quite a bit of instability. There have been many instances where my sidebar apps just straight up won't load and are showing empty space and I can't refresh can't go home, it's just stuck on loading.