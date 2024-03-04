Email notifications in vivaldi tabs are driving me crazy
-
Hi, since recently, when I have my (yahoo) mail open, i get notifcications in my tab every 30 seconds or so about a new email. When I then check my inbox, there's no new incoming mail to be found. All unread emails are from before the notification. I've tried everyting, disabling all notifcations generally, taking away yahoo's authorization for notifications, but to no avail.
It keeps on popping up, is really distracting, and I am considering quitting the browser for this reason. Any suggestions?
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Would be the Chat instead?
Try in a New Profile on the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
#3
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Thanks for your quick reply. I'm not the most tech savvy user.
Version and system:
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bits)
Revisie eb7edf75573c45666c095893253bcb1902478676
System Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3155)
I think this has been happening since today. I'm not 100% sure though. I don't remember seeing that many notifications in my email tab, or being annoyed by it that much before.
I will get into your other tips and hope they help. Thank you.