I'd like to have a command chain (in a button) that does different things based on conditions. Personal use cases:

if Tab-bar is set to left -> move Tab-bar to top; else -> move Tab-bar to left;

if Tab-bar is visible -> hide Tab-bar; else if Address-bar is visible -> hide Address-bar; else (both bars hidden) -> (show Address-bar + show Tab-bar);

(I edited the title so it's quicker to get what I'm asking for)