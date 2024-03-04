Please can i ask without everybody getting upset and ultra protective.

I love Vivaldi and find it the best browser for productivity .

BUT

Why is is so unreliable on Linux and i preface this with i also have snapshot to see future releases coming down the line

I have had not 1 snapshot version break crash as badly as the stable version.

Having to keep going back to Brave to work waiting for Vivaldi is very frustrating.

I am trying to workout why snapshot which is the beta down the road version to check for issue i think. If this works why is stable falling over like a drunk on its last 2 releases?

In my mind if snapshot id ok why isn't stable ok?

Also i have Brave Chromium and Firefox which have none of this major crashing unusable issues i have come across over many years on Arch Linux

I want to be a full time user of Vivaldi but not at the expense of losing my productivity and having to keep switching over to snapshot waiting for a stable release to be fixed.