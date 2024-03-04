Poor reliability in stable why when snapshot worked prior to stable release!!!!
-
Please can i ask without everybody getting upset and ultra protective.
I love Vivaldi and find it the best browser for productivity .
BUT
Why is is so unreliable on Linux and i preface this with i also have snapshot to see future releases coming down the line
I have had not 1 snapshot version break crash as badly as the stable version.
Having to keep going back to Brave to work waiting for Vivaldi is very frustrating.
I am trying to workout why snapshot which is the beta down the road version to check for issue i think. If this works why is stable falling over like a drunk on its last 2 releases?
In my mind if snapshot id ok why isn't stable ok?
Also i have Brave Chromium and Firefox which have none of this major crashing unusable issues i have come across over many years on Arch Linux
I want to be a full time user of Vivaldi but not at the expense of losing my productivity and having to keep switching over to snapshot waiting for a stable release to be fixed.
-
@OsoPolar
Current snap (RC2) and stable should be pretty much the same (rarely aren't) at this time.
I honestly never did automatic updates (snapshot or stable) as I prefer to have some feedback to decide if wait or not (sadly, sometimes glitches are underlooked and I get them). About crashes..where it crashes? What triggers that? It happens often? A new profile in the same installation helps?
I think to you stable is more crashy because is the main one - while the snapshot is "cleaner" because used mostly for testing, but I could be wrong.
Also, review your extensions, some might cause such issues.
-
@OsoPolar
I have followed this path several times i have a bug listed and keep sending the latest crash logs to it.
It is not profile or extension related my comment was more broadly of what i am experiencing