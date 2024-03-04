Hey,

since 6.6 landed, there doesn't seem to be any distinction between selected (e.g. moving the cursor with shift pressed) and unselected text in the address bar. This happens both with custom and default, both light & dark themes.

Here's the (unfocused) address bar in the default Vivaldi light theme:

Here, the same theme, with -for-macos selected:

Default dark theme unfocused address bar without selected text:

Default theme with vivaldi-for-macos selected

Expected result:

I would like to see which part of the URL I was selecting, as was the case before version 6.6.