Selection in address bar not visible [solved]
Hey,
since 6.6 landed, there doesn't seem to be any distinction between selected (e.g. moving the cursor with shift pressed) and unselected text in the address bar. This happens both with custom and default, both light & dark themes.
Here's the (unfocused) address bar in the default Vivaldi light theme:
Here, the same theme, with
-for-macosselected:
Default dark theme unfocused address bar without selected text:
Default theme with
vivaldi-for-macosselected
Expected result:
I would like to see which part of the URL I was selecting, as was the case before version 6.6.
@kjhank Have you enabled this flag? Know many people had it enabled to get CSS
:has()working, and might not have disabled it once it became officially supported.
@sedative29rus said in No color highlight on address bar | [Solved]:
This problem occurs if the
chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-featuresflag is enabled
@nomadic Wow, thanks, indeed I did. Not sure if it was for the
:has()selector or something else, but I definitely had it enabled. Thanks for the tip!
