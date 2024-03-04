earlier i had a lot of separate tab stacks of youtube videos and i when i right clicked and selected stack tabs by host all of the existing tab stacks combined into a giant tab stack with all of my youtube tabs on that window and it spiked my RAM usage (by how much i don't know) and my browser froze for several minutes and crashed which i didn't expect to happen because with the latest vivaldi update the stack tabs by host behavior seems to have changed.

before the stack tabs by host feature would only stack tabs that weren't already in a tab stack and now the feature seems to stack all tabs of the same host regardless of whether or not they're already in a tab stack or not which is very annoying. i usually don't like to put more than about 30-35 tabs in a stack at once because after that amount the tab icons become too small for me and i don't want 10's of tab stacks of around 30 tabs each to combine into a giant tab stack of hundreds of tabs each time i want to stack tabs by host, and also now i can't open a bunch of tabs from a particular website and stack them by host into a useable tab stack, instead they just stack into a way too big tab stack with all the other tabs/tab stacks of the same hostname

also i think this is a bug since if i open 10 youtube tabs and i click right click and choose stack tabs by host (10 of youtube.com) then the 10 youtube tabs don't go into a tab stack of 10 youtube tabs, they get combined into a big tab stack with all my other youtube tabs.

vivaldi please fix this bug and revert the stack tabs by host feature to only stack tabs that are not already in a tab stack and also not combine tab stacks together