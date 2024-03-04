Can No Longer Choose Where to Save a Download To
WildcatRay
Does Vivaldi no longer provide the dialog of where to save downloading files to?
I do not see an explicit download setting requiring the Save as.. dialog to open. I have Save Files to Default Location Without Asking unchecked, yet every time I go to download a file, it just downloads without asking where to save the file. This, I believe, is the setting I have kept unchecked since I started using Vivaldi.
Known issue. Please search the forum. Developers are aware.
seaton0922
@bariton I had the same problem and I could not download the files,it just flashed and vanished.I tested Microsoft edge，it was OK.
@WildcatRay
Same here.
WildcatRay
Here is what I have found. If the site downloads the file to immediately display it, some of those sites are DLing it to the Downloads folder, but Vivaldi is not displaying it. Since I turned off being notified that a DL had finished I did not immediately realize that the download was occurring. Firefox and Brave ignored the site trying to DL to the DL folder and displayed the File Save as... dialog box.