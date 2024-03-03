Delete or remove forum account while keeping the Vivaldi email.🤔
Hellaw!
I would like to know how may I delete a forum account that contains my name, while not removing the other services.
I accidentally switched to the forum while logged in, and it created an account I do not want here
Would be so appreciated! 🥺
Thank you muchie in advance, and I wish you a fabulous day!
Hey there, just while exploring I find the "Delete account" under https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/[your-username]/edit
I think it only deletes your presence in the forum and not other services. I could be wrong though, let's wait for forum mods to verify this.
@Pinkisjustnumbers See https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/delete-account-on-vivaldi-net/
For the account (username) you delete - ALL services are deleted.
If you mean that you don't want ONLY the forum account, then just don't use it - although this forum is quite friendly - as long as you are too
@kwans Nada, it directs me to the Vivaldi services page
But thank you muchie for trying
@TbGbe ya, I really do not want the forum account under my name but I also need to keep the email
Do not worry, I would still keep this one!
I wish so muchie I could remove the forum account 🥺
@Pinkisjustnumbers said in Delete or remove forum account while keeping the Vivaldi email.:
I wish so muchie I could remove the forum account
Well, there isn't a "Forum Account" as such!
You have a Vivaldi Account which gives access to all Vivaldi services (including the forum).
But, of course, you don't have to use the forum
Pinkisjustnumbers
@TbGbe I did not consent that my name appears on a public forum, no where has it warned me about this or said you could not remove it after
I would have certainly not created a Vivaldi account if I knew
I am saving my emails, will have to delete the whole Vivaldi account
Just because you have access to a open forum does not mean that you can be found. Search your username in https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?in=users
If it doesn't appear there you should be quite anonymous
@WildEnte it does
Ok. I can't really think of a way to abuse that, but you also don't have to justify your reasons to feel uncomfortable when it comes to privacy.
Maybe staff can help somehow. You can contact them by using the "send us a message" button at the bottom of the account help page https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/registration-and-log-in-issues/
Pinkisjustnumbers
@WildEnte a friend of mine has the same issue, and did contact them
But they said they are unable to remove the account
Could try again, but is left to wonders
@Pinkisjustnumbers do you mean you want a different user name for the forums, or is your profile displaying your actual real name? (It's not btw) Because there is an option on the forum settings you click to "show your full name."
@fallaw i think OP has made an account with their name to have name.surname@ for mail and logged once with that here creating as a forum user.
Then made another account (which is this one) but still shouldn't be an issue, because the "real one" is not known to us and likely not indexed by search engines not having forum activity.
Got it!
@Pinkisjustnumbers Well, that's a shame.
You did opt to use your real name as the name of your profile, and unfortunately, there's nothing we can do about that. When I made my profile a little over 9 years ago, I made sure my name did not appear in it. Anywhere. (My first and last names in the profile are Aye and Spy.) Force of habit.
It's a shame forum membership can't be severed from webmail, but there's just one login for the whole community, and your webmail username is your forum [email protected].
In the 30 most recent Forum memberships, 3 of them use their real first and last names as profile names. There's two more in the next 30. No accounting for taste, I suppose.