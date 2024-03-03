Save Dialog not showing on v6.6.3271.45
-
I've got some local web servers that I save their configuration files. Under version 6.6, the "Save As" dialog does not popup as normal and nothing is saved. I stepped back to version 6.5 and it works fine. Anyone else seen an issue related to Save/Save As?
Thanks for responding.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@joejvj Known. A fix is investigated and as i know in progress.
Javascript initiated Save-as dialog is broken on non-SSL connections.
Download over http works ans shows Save as dialog, i tested that with running PHP as a local web server on 127.0.0.1:80.
-
Thanks for verifying this.