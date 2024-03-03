If Vivaldi is closed, external links are not loaded, the address bar shows "about:blank" instead
Strangiato
Hi
I use 6.6.3271.45 stable (64 bits) on Arch Linux.
Steps to reproduce:
- make sure Vivaldi is closed
- click on a url from another app - a link from an email in Thunderbird email client, for example
Result: Vivaldi opens, but the clicked url is not loaded, the address bar shows "about:blank" instead. I can't reprouce this bug with Chromium 122 or Firefox 123 installed on the same system.
Can anyone else confirm this bug?
Is there a solution/workaround?
Thanks for reading.
Hi,
Try on a Clean Profile.
Just rename your Profile folder for the test.
Profile location recap
Go to
vivaldi://about
Alternatively,
Open Vivaldi menu button Vivaldi menu > Help > About
Make a note of the directory listed under Profile Path
Open a system window (File Explorer)
Go to the User Data folder (or customised name)
Once you’ve located the correct folder, go back to Vivaldi:
- Close the browser
- Back to the File Explorer
- Rename the Folder
Launch from a External App and see.
Restore back to recover your Profile.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Strangiato
I can't reproduce with the new profile, thank you. But I want to keep my original profile.
Any idea on how to solve the bug with my original profile?
