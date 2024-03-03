BUG: Different tabs are active based on the way it is opened...

After batch opening a folder of bookmarks via a nickname in the address field [using "open address in new tab" hotkey [ALT+ENTER or SHIFT+ENTER]] or via middle clicking the folder, different tabs are active based on the way it is opened. You can test this by creating a test folder like in the above screenshot and add these bookmarks into it and assign a nickname to the folder...

TEST

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/3

Nickname: t

Please fix, by adding these options...

After batch opening a folder of bookmarks, activate the... [ ] current tab [ ] first bookmark [ ] last bookmark [ ] open in reverse order

[bug reported VB-104515]