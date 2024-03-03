when open a new tab by using mouse middle button that always mute the new tab
vivaldi version：6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) （64 bit）
when i open a link with mouse left button,then Jump to new tab and not mute,but when i open a link with mouse middle button(actually is mouse wheel) so i still at origin tab,then i switch to the new tab and the tab is muted always.
for example, when i use youtube website ,I am used to open many link use middle mouse button but i don't need to switch immediately, for the video, i have to swith to the new tab and click open button, for youtube live, i need to cancel mute.
and some tabs are muted but other tabs are not.
for example：
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfCdSY3rD_s is needed play Manually.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyPHzmVFc1w&t=2s is autoplay and no need play Manually
https://www.twitch.tv/kyo1984123 for example,for live website, that is always muted
the Incognito window is same.
that is strange.
here is my config
and i found
https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/yybd0s/new_tabs_are_automuting_and_i_dont_know_why/
but is not effective for me.
and the chrome(122.0.6261.69 64 bit) is ok
i want to know is this a new feature? because I feel last vivaldi version is no such phenomenon. if it is, can give me a choice or a switch to disable or enable this feature?
thanks.
after my test,6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) （64 bit） is ok,and is the last available version
