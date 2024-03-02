problem with downloading from one website
Hello, my problem is that when I log in to the dedicated server of the farming simulator, it does not open a pop-up window where I can save the data as. I've never had a problem with it, and even now with the last update, when I tried it through Edge browsing, I was able to download it from that page.
Thanks in advance for the Mapolap advice
Hi,
vivaldi version: 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bitová verzia)
Since when happens: I noticed it today when I needed to download files, on 29/02/2024 I downloaded normally and today at all
OS: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3235)
Probably hard to diagnose without an example for other people to try out. Is that an issue with a publicly available service?
it's a paid server, I download the others from there just fine and it doesn't work for me, but when I try it through Edge, it downloads
You still need to follow the mentioned Steps and provide the results.
Also,
What's the Chromium version of that Edge?