AFAIK, the Local folders folder in Thunderbird is literally folders stored only locally on your computer. If you open Thunderbird on another computer, it will have its own local folders that are completely separate from the ones on any other computer. That folder is not IMAP.

I use an email ISP with a relatively small storage quota and I periodically move most of my older emails to folders in Local Folders to reclaim free space on IMAP. I only do this on one computer, so all my saved emails are in one place, not split with some on one computer and some on another one.

If you want any emails from there to be back on IMAP, there are a couple of ways to do that.

You can create a new email from one of them using Edit as new and then send it to yourself or forward it to yourself. This creates a new email with new metadata such as timestamps.

You can save the email as an external file (usually with a .eml extension) and open it using an external file manager. Once you do that, you will see it open in a Thunderbird window and use Message->Copy To to copy it to an IMAP folder. I do this in Linux.