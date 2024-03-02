Bug? Devtools on Webpanel
https://example.com/as webpanel and try to inspect it
On main 6.6 RC2 standalone I just get a vivaldi close.
On a clean 6.6 RC2 standalone, I see the dev tools highlights, but the window doesn't appear
That’s a known issue. Interestingly the page source can be viewed, it opens as a regular tab. I guess this would need to open devtools undocked, but it currently doesn’t work either way.
@luetage ok, have to be fairly recent then. I think on 6.5 worked
@Hadden89 It’s a new system, on 6.6 web panels are closer to regular tabs in behaviour, that’s why extensions work again.