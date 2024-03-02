Address and search bar length
-
Hi, I'm setting up a new computer and for some reason the address and search bar doesn't stretch across the whole width the way it did on my other computer. I can change their lengths to a degree but not all the way. As best as I can tell, it's not theme-related. I didn't see anything in the settings about this, but perhaps I missed something.
-
@Kerampf Edit the toolbar and remove the flexible space(s).
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90341/what-is-this-url-bar-space-gap-for-and-how-do-i-remove-it