Errors in Mail after upgrade to 6.6
I use a Yahoo Mail account with Vivaldi, through IMAP. Since the upgrade to 6.6, errors like the below appear several times a day:
20:17:24.475 error [Mail - imap] {} 20:17:35.398 error [Mail - imap] {"command":"NO","code":"UNAVAILABLE"}
This is on Linux, full version number is 6.6.3271.45.
Same with me :
14:43:26.466 error [Mail - imap] {"command":"NO"}
But I get it every few minutes.
Same, every few minutes.
Edit: Ok at least in my case this seems to be always caused by this:
background-common-bundle.js:1 [MAIL - imap] Error: Trash doesn't exist. at Object.callback (background-common-bundle.js:1:565840) at yt._handleResponse (background-common-bundle.js:1:569823) at yt._parseIncomingCommands (background-common-bundle.js:1:569002) at yt._onData (background-common-bundle.js:1:566980) at u.ondata (background-common-bundle.js:1:564418) at u._emit (background-common-bundle.js:1:692722) at u._onData (background-common-bundle.js:1:691321) at background-common-bundle.js:1:691073 (anonymous) @ background-common-bundle.js:1 Us @ background-bundle.js:1
Maybe unrelated but because this says "Trash doesn't exist", all my IMAP accounts do have a trash folder. However, in some of them it's called "Deleted Items" (typical MS Exchange on-premise server).
Hm, it's named "Deleted Items" on Yahoo too. Could be related.
edwardp Ambassador
@GistOfSpirit Please report this as a bug here and post the bug number (VB-xxxxxx) in this thread.
Thank you for helping to make Vivaldi better.
@edwardp Reported: VB-104529