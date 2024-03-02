Unsolved Tabs api changes - are they permanent?
-
I see that in 6.6.3271.45 (maybe earlier too, but I noticed only now) web panels are now accessible through chrome tabs API, which allows extensions to work with them. As far as I remember, this was not the case a few months back. Is there any info on whether this change is permanent so I can base my extension on this, or is this an experiment or a side effect that could change anytime?
-
@lunavod For some time, extensions could interact with panels but was mostly a bug (no user interaction or API communication; just a silent injection) and thus removed.
Now I think panels now are just (correctly) considered opened tabs, so the feature should stay.
Feel free to test your extension and report any issue you notice on that side