Address Bar History
My address bar history keeps getting lost so I want to backup the file that contains this info.
So where is this file located?
Thanks
@troypulk It's located in your profile path, and is called (rather obviously)
History
@Pathduck said in Address Bar History:
@troypulk It's located in your profile path, and is called (rather obviously)
History
Is this the place?
~~/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default
@troypulk I don't know, I'm on Windows
Profile Path can be found in Help > About.
This one?
~~/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default/History
It's a SQLite3 database file.
@troypulk That's right
Thanks, just for future reference it's not in the profile path.
@troypulk OK it should be under the Default profile path. What was the full path of the file?
@troypulk said in Address Bar History:
~/home/user/.config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default/History
@troypulk Well that is the profile path. Maybe it's slightly different on Linux.
Do you know if this is browsing history or the address bar history?
@troypulk Should be, can't think of any other place it would be.
You can use sqlite3 to examine the file.