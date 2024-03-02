@luetage said in Moving single tab to new window leaves empty window:

@apekiller I cannot reproduce with your updated steps either. And of course it’s up to you to “isolate” the bug. Doesn’t seem to be an issue for anyone else. Please try to replicate from a fresh profile.

I don't know what to tell you, why you cannot reproduce it.

and no it's not up to ME to isolate it, it's up to vivaldi team to isolate it.

after end-user reports a problem, it's up to the team to reproduce it (QA team, customer support team, surveillance team, etc depending on the structure), find the root cause and fix it. during this flow they can contact the end-user to ask for whatever additional details they might consider necessary in order to isolate the bug, such as asking for certain logs or settings the user might have.

this is the general behavior in the software development life cycle regardless of application.

your comment shows ignorance about this process. if you do not plan to be helpful, i kindly ask you to please not communicate with me anymore. i am not going to create fresh profiles and ruin my browser settings.

as a user i am using the browser for browsing and expect it to work out of the box.

if i have a problem i report it. i do not expect to fix the problem myself or setup different test scenarios - that responsibility falls on the vivaldi team, not the end user.

Thanks.