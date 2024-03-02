Moving single tab to new window leaves empty window
-
So, if you have a window with 1 tab and you move the tab to a new window (by dragging it), it will leave behind the window with an empty tab.
This is so stupid.
VB-104500 opened. Please stop adding stupid bugs.
-
Can’t reproduce the issue. But even if I could reproduce it, it’s a non issue. There is no point in moving a tab from a window with this single tab to a new window.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@apekiller I do not get a empty window with 6.6.3271.45
-
@luetage i am moving it exactly because it's just 1 tab! why would i want to keep 1 window for that tab? i move it to another window.
and i expect the old window to be destroyed since it has no more tabs. this has been the behavior of all browsers since the beginning of time.
and it absolutely reproduces on the latest stable version, i have no idea what YOU are doing.
oh, and it does not occur on 6.6.3271.33 standalone build, it's specific to 45 build.
-
well, I do.
maybe some of my/your settings are different?
EDIT: as usual it's up to ME to isolate bugs...
- so, after you have those 2 windows opened
- close the browser and restart it (through any means)
this way when you restart the browser, it will restore those 2 windows.
after you drag that single tab to another window, its originating window is not destroyed.
-
@apekiller I cannot reproduce with your updated steps either. And of course it’s up to you to “isolate” the bug. Doesn’t seem to be an issue for anyone else. Please try to replicate from a fresh profile.
-
I don't know what to tell you, why you cannot reproduce it.
and no it's not up to ME to isolate it, it's up to vivaldi team to isolate it.
after end-user reports a problem, it's up to the team to reproduce it (QA team, customer support team, surveillance team, etc depending on the structure), find the root cause and fix it. during this flow they can contact the end-user to ask for whatever additional details they might consider necessary in order to isolate the bug, such as asking for certain logs or settings the user might have.
this is the general behavior in the software development life cycle regardless of application.
your comment shows ignorance about this process. if you do not plan to be helpful, i kindly ask you to please not communicate with me anymore. i am not going to create fresh profiles and ruin my browser settings.
as a user i am using the browser for browsing and expect it to work out of the box.
if i have a problem i report it. i do not expect to fix the problem myself or setup different test scenarios - that responsibility falls on the vivaldi team, not the end user.
Thanks.
-
@apekiller I believe that you got an issue, don’t get me wrong; and every issue deserves to be resolved one way or another. But you are the ignorant one, since you are refusing to follow troubleshooting guidelines ☛ https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/. Reporting a bug without following the guidelines wastes precious tester and developer time, which hurts the whole community in the long run.
-
@luetage most of those have nothing to do with dragging a tab to a new window.
i'm sorry but last time i created a new profile to check a different bug (more than a year ago as i recall), my old profile stopped working. that was a huge inconvenience so i will not be doing that again.
on my system it already reproduces 100% with the last steps.
you want me to find out how it "doesn't" reproduce? that makes no sense.
-
Creating a new profile shouldn’t affect your old profile. But you could always backup your old profile first, just to be save. I’m not trying to tell you how not to reproduce it, I’m telling you that developers need clear steps how to reproduce a bug from a fresh profile to do something about it. Without it it’s unlikely the cause of your problem will be discovered. Just recently I had a severe bug with fullscreen mode which I tried very hard to reproduce from a fresh profile for a few days. I simply failed and had to admit defeat and started from a fresh profile, never reporting it to the bugtracker. I got the issue again on the new profile after a week and this time I found out my current sessions file was corrupted and the cause for my troubles. Deleting that sessions file from the profile fixed it and I could have even imported my old profile in and fix that too.