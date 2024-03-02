"Experience significant improvements to Vivaldi Translate, our reliable and private translation service that currently supports 108 languages. You’ll also notice improvements in the quality of translation for some key languages."

I tried a couple of Hebrew entries and the translations were not even close.

Vivaldi translates

בְּרֵשִׁית בָּרָא אֱלֹהִים אֵת הַשָּׁמַיִם וְאֵת הָאָרֶץ

as

"Let me go to the sea and the sea"

Google translate says:

"In Breshit [should be "the Beginning"] God created the heavens and the earth"