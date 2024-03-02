I just installed Linux Mint 21.3 and the "improved" Vivaldi has unfortunately been installed.

WTF? Every little thing I download a little popup appears in the upper right corner telling me the download finished. Why? I never needed it in past years nor do I need it now, thankfully the little download side bar is still there to tell me something should I ask for it. I clicked, and unchecked everything I could think of to make that pesky popup go away.

Gads, it's like a roach on the wall in my peripheral vision I do not need.

Next, I purge cookies ala-carte. In the past I was able to stay on the right side of the saved cookie line and delete what I wanted. NOW I have to follow the little "+" back and forth to delete them.

What a waste of time. I wish there were a repository for older versions, since 21.3 doesn't give me anything I need I just may go back to 21.2 just to get back a browser that does what I have come to expect from it.

Change for the sake of change is not good.