Flexibility in the organizing of search engines and -sites, ( ...thinking "folders" and "Drag&drop" so that organizing/developing these a "hierarkical" project?

I really enjoy saving those sites I use search with often using the opportunity to copy the spesific search-URL and saving them as a custom search engine within 'Vivaldi Search' (ie. giving each a new nic-shortcut (ie: 'd' => ducduckgo.com ))

For now the organizing is done in a flat (static) fashion, and the process is rather cumbersome: To move one search for example from the bottom to top takes several click's (and moving 20 in this manner, well - puh!): To have this "moving search up/down-function" made more dynamic would be nice!

PICTURE: Lots of saved searches showing my attempt to make "sections:"

Vivaldi Browser