Where is theme settings for panel?
Where can I find settings that would affect panel background '// font contrast? TIA
Hi,
AFAIK, That setting do not exist.
Maybe an extension is interacting
@janrif Themes, Editor, Colours, Background.
@Pesala I think that controls background everywhere; no breakout for panel only.
@janrif The regular panels (bookmarks, history etc) use your theme colours, they are part of the Vivaldi UI.
Web panels are just web sites in a panel. They will use whatever colours are set for the web page.
It might help if you were a bit more specific, and provided a screenshot of what you'd like to change.
@Pathduck Thanks for replying. All I'm after is changing contrasts in panel between -- for example email list -- to help differentiate focus (selected msg) w more contrast but I take your point.
@janrif Choose good colours for background, foreground and play with the contrast value.
And turn off transparency if you want readability.
There are some good combinations here
https://themes.vivaldi.net/