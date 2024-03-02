Home start up page website icons.
-
kiriakopoulos
Opening a new tab on Vivaldi gets me on a start up page with website pages as thumbnails (speed dial). Some of them have a nice design icon and the ones you have visited have a screenshot of the homepage. Is there a way on our webpages as developers (with a meta tag or something) to declare an icon fo the vivaldi speed dial?
-
-
-
@kiriakopoulos Hi - yes, if the site has meta headers with
og:imageor
apple-touch-icon(possibly some other data), Vivaldi will use that as the thumbnail instead of a screenshot.
Try it here:
https://vivaldi.net/
https://vivaldi.com/
https://opengraph.dev/
https://ogp.me
-