Close Tab options missing when viewing pinned tabs (6.6 Stable)
thomassawyer
I just updated to version 6.6 and found this behavior on right-click on tab options. It affects all tabs, not just the pinned ones.
My custom shortcut doesn't work either. I also tested with a clean install.
DoctorG Ambassador
@thomassawyer You are not the only one who was hit by this issue.
Was already reported as a bug to bug tracker.
thomassawyer
Ok. I couldn't find this exact issue being mentioned in another topic.