Extensions/Panels
-
Vivaldi just updated and says I can use extensions in my web panel or add them. I'm embarrassed to have to ask as I am usually pretty savvy with this stuff. Could someone please take a moment and give me some guidance or input? Are they only certain extensions like the spotify or all ? For example an extension from the Chrome store, can I add that to a panel, if so how? I've searched the net and help files and can't find anything. So I appreciate any input or help you can supply.
-
Hi,
The Extensions are now working on the Panels, this means some extensions like Dark Reader and others will apply their settings also on the Panels.
On the other side,
Full Extensions Bar can be moved to another bar. (This is possible for some time ago)
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Please excuse my ignorance when I ask, could you further explain? I love my extensions, but do or can I move them to the side panels? Do I create a panel for them or one? I seriously don't understand on this one. Thanks I really appreciate it
-
@kathyblanchard You can't move single extensions to the panels but the active extensions will now modify the web panels (eg: the adblockers with block ads in panels too).
You can move the extension container (puzzle icon) to the panel but this will move all the extensions to the panel. Some extension might not like to have their popup in vertical.
-
@kathyblanchard said in Extensions/Panels:
but do or can I move them to the side panels? Do I create a panel for them or one?
-
@Zalex108 Thank you very much. Mission accomplished! I truly appreciate your help. I tried to search, Professor Google failed me on this. I can say the help given is outstanding, and thanks for having me make my first ever youtube appearance. Really, thank you and I hope someone else will find it useful as well.
-
@kathyblanchard just press F1 for the vivaldi help pages if in doubt or... ask here